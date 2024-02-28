Lewis Vaughan (pictured) and his Raith mates drew a blank against Greenock Morton at Stark's Park on Tuesday night (Pics Fife Photo Agency)

Raith manager Ian Murray got a considerable lift at hearing that result from Tannadice, as well as the fact that third-placed Partick Thistle were defeated 4-3 at Ayr United and now trail Raith by a whopping 13 points.

"At the end of the season that could be a very, very important point for us,” Murray told RaithTV post match.

"There wasn’t a lot in the game. I felt a draw was a fair result, chances were few and far between for both sides.

Ian Murray's team couldn't breach 'Ton defence

"A couple of wee half things here and there but I can’t recall a save of note from both goalkeepers.

"But that happens in football, especially towards this part of the season and especially when you’ve got two teams like ourselves and Morton who are both going at it, both trying to win a fairly physical game for both sets of players which is fine, that’s what Championship football is kind of all about.

"We always want to win every game, especially at home, but to follow up Saturday’s great win with a point, I’m pretty happy.

“There is no doubt the result at Tannadice softens the blow of us not winning the game.

Raith's Zak Rudden holds off Tyler French

"Also the result down at Somerset means we get another point ahead of Partick Thistle.

"We are trying to secure a play-off spot first and foremost. I don’t know the maths behind it all and I’m not even going to try and work it out, but we can only be three or four wins away from securing the top four and then we try and move up the league as we go.

"We look at the 10, 14-day turnaround when Dundee United came here and we could potentially go seven points behind.

"Now we’re level with the same amount of games played. There are a load of twists and turns to come.

The hosts' Ross Matthews successfully tackles Jack Baird

"We have to be happy with where we are but we are giving ourselves an opportunity more and more every single game.”

Murray’s team will be live on BBC Scotland for their next league game at Arbroath this Friday night with kick-off at 7.45pm.

A Raith victory in that fixture would put the Kirkcaldy outfit three points clear at the top, ahead of rivals United’s visit to Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Stark’s Park gaffer Murray added: “We have given ourselves a real opportunity here with 11 games to go.

Dylan Easton tries to evade Robbie Crawford

"Every single week is getting important. There are going to be disappointments for every team in this league and there are going to be highs as well so we need to make sure that we get a lot of highs.

"We’ve got a nice gap now to Partick Thistle who are in third place but we definitely want to push on now and see where we can get with five or six games to go.