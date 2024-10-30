​​Skipper Scott Brown was the goal hero, as his 20-yarder on 20 minutes sealed the three points for a Rovers side who were also particularly well served by goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski, who made key saves from visiting pair Lewis McGregor and Ben Wilson.

Raith manager Neill Collins, speaking after a win which lifted his team up to seventh place with 11 points from 11 games while Airdrieonians remained rooted to the bottom with five points from the same number of fixtures, told Raith TV post match: “I’m very pleased for the players first and foremost because I think they’ve been through a lot.

"We’ve had a lot of decisions go against us and then we’ve been badly punished without having done a lot wrong.

"It’s difficult because they want to win badly and sometimes when you want it so badly it can inhibit you a wee bit.

"And I’m pleased for the fans because I think they’ve been right behind us despite some of the disappointing results.

"We’ll continue to improve. We have been excellent in the home games prior to tonight, maybe not quite as good tonight but there are still loads of positives to take.

"We’ll go from strength to strength but tonight was one where I definitely wanted three points no matter how they came.”

Ex-Barnsley boss Collins said that, after a slow start against Rhys McCabe’s side, Raith had gradually gained the ascendancy with excellent contributions from Fankaty Dabo and Finlay Pollock down the right side, with Airdrie “hardly creating anything” inside the Rovers box.

On the match-winning exploits of goalscorer Brown and keeper Dabrowski, Collins added: "Browny’s been excellent. I think coming to the club and missing your captain was one thing. But when he comes back in for the last couple of games particularly, he has been outstanding.

"The goal was brilliant but I just think on Saturday and again tonight he was just brilliant and he's only going to get better and better.

“Kev came and punched a great one in the first half which was difficult and then the save at the end was brilliant. A clean sheet was excellent and how you respond from the disappointment on Saturday.

"I think if I’d been sitting with anything other than three points tonight it would have been a much tougher conversation.”

Raith are quickly back in league action as they host Ayr United this Friday, November 1 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

"We are looking forward to it,” Collins said. “I think the league have really done us a kipper in respect of Ayr not playing tonight.

"But you know what, we’ll use that as a fuel and if you ask any of the boys right now they’ll be ready to play come Friday night on TV in front of our own fans.”

