Raith Rovers 1-1 Dundee: 'We deserved to be more than one up at half-time' says Rovers boss Ian Murray
Despite being denied a victory at home to Dundee on Friday night by an equaliser with just 12 minutes remaining, Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray remained hugely upbeat when speaking straight after the Scottish Championship encounter.
In front of the BBC cameras, Aidan Connolly knocked in a Liam Dick cross on 38 minutes to give the hosts a deserved lead before half-time.
But Dundee then dominated after the interval, with Luke McCowan kept out by a stunning Jamie MacDonald save and then the inside of the post.
The title-chasing Dark Blues, second to Queen’s Park in the standings, gained a 1-1 draw when Jordan McGhee powered in a header from Cammy Kerr's looping cross.
But Stark’s Park boss Murray was far from desponding when assessing the match with Raith TV.
“It was a really cracking game of football,” Murray said. “It was end to end, there was work-rate, there was commitment from both sets of players.
"So they should be commended for that hugely.
"I thought that a draw overall was probably a fair result. I thought first-half we were excellent, really, really good both with the ball and without the ball.
"We were in great areas of the park to pick up seconds, we pressed the ball at the right times, going towards it and then coming off the game a little bit.
"We controlled the first-half and we were very unfortunate it wasn't more than one at half-time.
"We definitely deserved to be ahead at that moment. They make good tactical changes at half-time and also good personnel changes for this game at half-time.
"And they showed their depth, their quality and their nous within football.
"I’m not too disappointed with the point. Normally when you’re 1-0 up with 10, 15 minutes to go and you concede you’re really downbeat and you see an opportunity missed.
"I don’t see it as that at all. I see it as a really decent point for us. It keeps us going, it keeps us moving forward and it keeps our confidence high.”
Murray was delighted with Raith’s first-half passing, how composed and calm his players were on the ball, and their fine movement for Connolly’s goal. He said they would pick up plenty of wins in remaining games this season if they kept playing like that.
Second-half, Murray said his players gave the club “absolutely everything”.
"They are running on empty,” he added. “They keep going to the well.
"People forget we’ve got two boys that not long ago came back not long ago from cruciate ligament injuries and we’re asking them to play 90 minutes every week which isn’t an ideal situation.
"But they’re doing it and they do it without question so their commitment, effort and work-rate is through the roof at the moment.”
Rovers are seventh in the table with 28 points from 21 fixtures and they have gone five league and cup games unbeaten.
After visiting Ochilview Park to play an SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final against Queen's Park this Wednesday, kick-off 7.45pm, Rovers are at Cove Rangers in the league this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.