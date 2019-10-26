Raith Rovers 1-1 East Fife

For the past couple of seasons meetings between these two have been packed full of excitement and drama.

Saturday afternoon's derby, though, lacked some of the crackle of previous encounters.

It was a game short on real quality but, crucially, the Methil men returned to Bayview with a deserved point to maintain their excellent and unbeaten start to the new league season.

Raith were turned over convincingly in the first encounter of the season with their defence an absolute shambles that day.

Boss John McGlynn called on the services of Steven Anderson and his quality appears to have helped tighten things at the back.

His absence due to suspension was a boost to East Fife and a blow to the hosts but, to their credit, Raith put on a much better defensive display than in the first meeting.

Iain Davidson did a one on one job on Anton Dowds and limited the impact the Fife striker could have on the game.

Dowds' strike partner Steven Boyd did manage to make his mark, though, netting his second goal in as many weeks to open the scoring.

The Raith was caught out by Boyd's excellent close control and he made them pay by lashing home from the edge of the box.

There was an almost immediate reaction from Raith and Jamie Gullan tried his luck with a free-kick which sailed over the Fife bar.

They didn't have to wait much longer to draw level, Brad Spencer turning home Gullan's corner.

The rest of the first half played out without much of note with the game hanging on a knife edge.

Raith had the better of the second 45 but the Methil men had chances of their own to grab the game's third goal.

Kieron Bowie went close with a header for the home side before Gullan blew a glorious chance to put Raith ahead.

Bowie worked well inside the East Fife box and picked out the midfielder who was rushing into the Fife box.

The pass was put on a plate for him but Gullan's shot was poor and straight at Hart.

The chances dried up until the closing minutes when the visitors had a chance of their own to win it when Pat Slattery's close range strike pulled a terrific save out of David McGurn.

There was to be no further scoring, though, and with Falkirk losing to Clyde to two Kingdom clubs nudged further ahead at the top of League One.

Boss Young said: "The guys have come back in and are disappointed with how we played.

"We could have passed the ball better at times, particularly in the final third.

"But we'll take a point and it's a good point.

"It keeps us unbeaten for 11 games now which is great credit to the players."