Raith goalscorer Josh Mullin celebrates after breaking the deadlock against Albion Rovers (Pics by Fife Photo Agency)

Josh Mullin’s brilliant right footed volley from a tight angle after a Sam Stanton set-up with just 14 minutes remaining eventually put Championship side Raith ahead against their Lowland League opponents, before the three points were sealed when Albion defender Conor Duffy turned the ball into his own net following Scott McGill’s cross from the right two minutes into injury time.

“We had to fight very hard,” Murray told RaithTV. “It was a very hard game for us again, against a side that deserve a lot of credit.

"Their manager will be very happy with them and so he should be. They defended resolutely, they were very good on the counter attack as well. I was very impressed with that and they had a lot of pace up front.

Stark’s Park star Dylan Easton battles with Albion’s Alex McCaw

"These matches are always incredibly hard because Albion Rovers had nothing to lose. They’ve had a fantastic opportunity to open the scoring in the second half with a one on one, it’s a good save.

"It was a wee bit annoying for me. I’m frustrated that we managed to let them through us like that. We will look back on that, see what we can fix and try and rectify it as soon as we can.

"I just felt first half we didn’t move the ball quickly enoigh, just that extra touch was letting them get back in. We saw how deeply they were sitting in the game and there was no space in behind.

"So we just had to try and stretch it a little bit second half which is why we put Callum Smith up front and moved Jamie Gullan to the left hand side.

Raith’s Lewis Vaughan is brought down by Dom McMahon

"Second half I felt the tempo was much higher. Our first goal comes from quick thinking with the free-kick and then we get a run off the striker and it’s in the back of the net.

"We need to try and engrain that that we always have to try and keep moving the ball and finding options for the player on the ball.”

Murray’s men’s win over Sandy Clark’s side puts Raith second in Group F on four points from two games.

In a three horse race to try and qualify for the last 16 (the eight group winners and four best second-placed sides join Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs at this stage), Championship outfit Dunfermline are top of Raith’s section with five points from two fixtures while group favourites Kilmarnock are top with three points from one match.

Scott McGill’s cross led to the second goal

Murray was pleased with the two goals, adding: “The first goal was excellent, really, really good, so simple. It’s great to see.

"The second goal was fortunate that it went in from an own goal but the play to it was very simple. Scott McGill put in a fantastic low ball, you’re making defenders defend facing their own goal and that’s what can happen.

"I’m really happy to get the three points.”

Raith Rovers: Dabrowski, McGill, Watson, Corr, Dick, Easton, Stanton, Mullin, Vaughan, Smith, Gullan.

Albion Rovers: Connelly, Fernie, Fagan, Duffy, McColl, McMahon, Duncan, Wilson (Prince 61), McCaw (Paterson 80), Joseph, Bevan.

Referee: Colin Steven