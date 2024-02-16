News you can trust since 1871
Raith Rovers 2-1 Dundee United: Scott Brown wondergoal stuns Stark's Park sell-out crowd as Fifers move within point of Championship summit

Scott Brown struck a sensational late winner for Raith Rovers as they reignited their Championship title hopes with a 2-1 victory over Dundee United at a sell-out Stark’s Park.
By Ben Kearney
Published 16th Feb 2024, 22:31 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 22:34 GMT
KIRKCALDY, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Raith's Scott Brown scores to make it 2-1 during a cinch Championship match between Raith Rovers and Dundee United at Stark's Park, on February 16, 2024, in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)KIRKCALDY, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Raith's Scott Brown scores to make it 2-1 during a cinch Championship match between Raith Rovers and Dundee United at Stark's Park, on February 16, 2024, in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
KIRKCALDY, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Raith's Scott Brown scores to make it 2-1 during a cinch Championship match between Raith Rovers and Dundee United at Stark's Park, on February 16, 2024, in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Dundee loanee Zak Rudden opened the scoring for the Fifers after just nine minutes when he smartly flicked on Liam Dick’s near post cross, but the visitors, who had yet to be beaten away from home all campaign, levelled shortly before the break when Louis Moult latched onto Ross Graham’s effort from a corner kick.

And then in the second half, despite Jim Goodwin’s side having the better of the play, substitute Brown popped up with a moment of magic to seal the three points. He chested down a clearance and volleyed home from range past Jack Walton.

That win sees Ian Murray’s men move within one point of top spot heading into next Saturday’s trip to Ayr United. The three points also halted Rovers’ wretched recent run, which saw the side come into the match on the back of five straight defeats.

KIRKCALDY, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Raith's Scott Brown celebrates at full time during a cinch Championship match between Raith Rovers and Dundee United at Stark's Park, on February 16, 2024, in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)KIRKCALDY, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Raith's Scott Brown celebrates at full time during a cinch Championship match between Raith Rovers and Dundee United at Stark's Park, on February 16, 2024, in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
KIRKCALDY, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Raith's Scott Brown celebrates at full time during a cinch Championship match between Raith Rovers and Dundee United at Stark's Park, on February 16, 2024, in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“I was a wee bit disappointed not to play tonight but I came on with a good attitude and showed what I can do,” matchwinner Brown told BBC Scotland post-match. “It was just one of them (the goal) and when you hit it you know it is going to go in. I actually didn’t think it was that far out.

"We found it hard in the second half and we were pinned back but to come on and score the goal was special. The crowd were amazing tonight and we are doing really well – we had a sticky patch but we now are back in the title race.”

