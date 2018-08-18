Raith Rovers 2-2 East Fife

Kingdom rivals Raith and East Fife shared four goals as they played out an entertaining derby at Stark's Park.

Braces from Kevin Nisbet and Scott Agnew ensured the points were shared as no quarter was given.

East Fife went into the game chasing their first league points of the new campaign and left Kirkcaldy feeling like they'd done enough to merit all three.

Raith were good in spells, but just couldn't find that spark to shrug off Darren Young's side.

Home boss Barry Smith felt a draw was an accurate reflection on the game, while Young believed his side merited the win.

Smith said: “A draw was probably a fair result, but is a draw good enough?

“We expect to win our home games, so no.

“But when you look at the bench we have three kids who are under 18 or 19 so when you’re needing that wee spark to change the game we don’t really have it at the moment."

East Fife started well with Anton Dowds and Craig Thomson both lively in attack.

But they were gifted the lead by the visitors when Aaron Dunsmore brought down Kevin Nisbet inside the box.

Nisbet himself took the penalty and made no mistake.

Raith hadn't started the game well but Nisbet's goal seemed to calm them down and they went on to enjoy a decent spell of possession.

East Fife continued to graft away, though, and were awarded a penalty of their own when Euan Murray hauled down Jonny Court.

Scott Agnew stepped up and smashed his spot kick beyond Kieran Wright.

It was all to play for in the second 45 and just a case of who wanted it more.

The sides continued to cancel each other out as things got a bit nervy.

East Fife came through that particular spell better and signalled their intent with Dowds and Craig Watson both unlucky.

Nobody could begrudge them their second when it arrived with Agnew on hand to fire home a Thomson cross.

Raith poked and prodded the visitors but ijust when it looked like it wouldn't be their day they were gifted an opportunity to make it all square by ref Craig Napier who pointed to the spot for a third time when he penalised Ross Dunlop for handball after the ball was rattled into him by Murray.

It was cruel on the visitors and Nisbet took full advantage from the spot.

Visiting boss Darren Young said: “We deserved the win and were the better team.

“We created the most chances, worked their keeper more and their two goals come from penalties.

“The first one probably is but the second is one of those where he has his hands down at the side and it hits off him."