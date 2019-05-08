Raith and Forfar players square up after a poor challenge on Ross Matthews.

Raith Rovers 2 Forfar Athletic 1: Play-off 1st leg in pictures

Goals from Kevin Nisbet and Jamie Gullan gave Raith Rovers a first leg advantage in their Championship play-off semi-final with Forfar Athletic.

Take a look back at last night's match at Stark's Park through the lens of photographer Walter Neilson.

The night started with a special presentation to Kevin Nisbet, winner of the SPFL Tartan Ball for finishing top scorer in League One this season with 30 goals.

1. Nisbet's award

The boots are flying high as Iain Davidson challenges with former Rovers striker - and Ramsdens Cup final hero - John Baird.

2. Return of the ex

Kevin Nisbet challenges for a header with Forfar defender Ross Meechan, in front of the away fans, who were housed in the Keytech Stand.

3. Heads up!

Midway through the first half, Dale Hilson sends a dangerous free-kick attempt towards the Raith goal.

4. Free-kick threat

