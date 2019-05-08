Raith Rovers 2 Forfar Athletic 1: Play-off 1st leg in pictures Goals from Kevin Nisbet and Jamie Gullan gave Raith Rovers a first leg advantage in their Championship play-off semi-final with Forfar Athletic. Take a look back at last night's match at Stark's Park through the lens of photographer Walter Neilson. 1. Nisbet's award The night started with a special presentation to Kevin Nisbet, winner of the SPFL Tartan Ball for finishing top scorer in League One this season with 30 goals. Fife Photo Agency jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Return of the ex The boots are flying high as Iain Davidson challenges with former Rovers striker - and Ramsdens Cup final hero - John Baird. Fife Photo Agency jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Heads up! Kevin Nisbet challenges for a header with Forfar defender Ross Meechan, in front of the away fans, who were housed in the Keytech Stand. Fife Photo Agency jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Free-kick threat Midway through the first half, Dale Hilson sends a dangerous free-kick attempt towards the Raith goal. Fife Photo Agency jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4