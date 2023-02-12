Raith manager Ian Murray celebrates going 3-1 up against Motherwell (Pics by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Murray’s Championship side deservedly booked a spot in Monday night’s last eight draw thanks to first half goals by Jamie Gullan (penalty), after ’Well’s Callum Slattery had handled Gullan’s shot, followed by Sam Stanton’s close range finish after a fumble by away keeper Liam Kelly.

Although Kevin van Veen’s scrappy effort past Jamie MacDonald pulled a goal back in the second half, Raith sealed it thanks to an 85th minute strike by debutant Esmael Goncalves – newly signed on loan from Livingston until the end of the season - with the ultimate result leading to the post match sacking of Motherwell manager Steven Hammell.

“We’ve got an abundance of belief at the moment,” delighted gaffer Murray told Raith TV. “That’s been so evident in the last two or three months, not just today.

Raith's Jamie Gullan scores penalty for 1-0

"The boys since the start of December have been remarkable, risen to every challenge we’ve set.

"They’ve risen the bar themselves in expectations with performances and that comes by doing the right things and the good things.

"I can’t speak highly enough of them. I would have been saying the same today if it hadn’t gone our way in the game because they gave everything and that’s all you can ask.

"They don’t have an off button at the moment. When you build momentum, these runs of not losing games, the belief and character comes through.

Goal hero Esmael Goncalves celebrates after match

"If you don’t want to show belief and character then you get left behind quite frankly.

"All of them have stood up. Not just the boys that played. We’ve got injured boys coming on the park, they’re desperate to get in now.

"Vaughany (Lewis Vaughan obviously missed out today. He’ll obviously be delighted because he’ll hopefully be available for the next round of the Scottish Cup.

"The superlatives to describe these lads are running out. The challenge is they’ve got to keep it up. They set the standards and demands but they have to go and carry it out.”

'Well boss Steven Hammell (right) and his assistant Brian Kerr were sacked after full-time

Murray said that, although Motherwell had a 15-minute period of pressure at 2-1 for Raith in the second half, his players had largely bossed the match.

"Our mental strength was excellent and I thought we ran out deserved winners,” he said.

On new signing Goncalves’ instant impact, Murray added: “Esma’s paid us back. I’m delighted for him as well because it’s given him a really good start at the club.

"It’s given him a little look at how we play as well.

