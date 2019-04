There is plenty at stake as Raith Rovers host Brechin City at Stark's Park in the penultimate game of the League One season.

For Raith, the chase is on to reclaim second place ahead of play-off opponents Forfar Athletic, while for Brechin, managed by ex-Raith boss Barry Smith, it is now make-or-break in the battle to avoid the drop. Refresh page for live updates.