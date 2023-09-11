Kevin Dabrowski has tipped Raith Rovers' long winless run against Inverness to be ended this Saturday (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Raith last beat Inverness in regulation time with a 2-1 success in the old first division way back on October 28, 2000, with goals by Jay Stein and Ivan Mballa putting Rovers two goals up at the Caledonian Stadium before Paul Sheerin pulled one back for the hosts late on.

But in the 32 games since then in leagues and cups, there have been 23 Caley wins and nine draws, with Raith’s only two ‘victories’ coming via a pair of penalty shootouts, in a home league cup group match in November 2020 and in an SPFL Trust Trophy encounter in Inverness a year later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Polish keeper Dabrowski, 25, reckons the hoodoo will be ended when the sides meet in a Scottish Championship encounter at Stark’s Park this Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told the Fife Free Press: “I’m very confident about the Inverness game this Saturday.

"The team we’ve got now and the club is at a new level. I’m sure we’re going to do our best to finally change that curse and start winning games against Inverness.

"We are unbeaten in the league and I’m especially confident because we’re playing the game at our place, our home, will be even better for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having so many fans, every game you see there are more of them. Having them as our supporters will be even better for us and I’m sure that will give us that extra strength and courage to win this game.

"Raith’s overall record against Inverness is very strange, I would never expect that.

"I’m very surprised by that.”

Second-placed Raith go into the Inverness game in fine form, only below leaders Dundee United on goal difference having won three and drawn one of their four league fixtures so far.

Dabrowski said: “It’s been very good, a strong, solid start from us. I wouldn’t say it’s a perfect start because in some of the aspects we could still be better.

"As a team collectively we’ve been doing really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a very good bunch of boys but we still have so much room to improve.

"I think that’s quite exciting for us, for the team and for the fans because if we’d started the season really strong we could be even better.

"We just need to keep working hard, keep getting better and I’m sure we will do something very special this season.

"It’s a no brainer for me that our minimum target is to be in the play-offs. You can see right now the depth of the squad we’ve got, especially in the last game when Lewis Vaughan, Dylan Easton and the rest of the boys came on from the bench, you could see how strong we are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s difficult to call our best 11 because every single player is ready to start from the first minute. I feel a bit sorry for the lads who are on the bench because they deserve it as much as the ones who start.”

Dabrowski, whose goalkeeping hero is German legend Manuel Neuer, added: "Of course I believe we can win the Championship. We have already shown we can play against big teams.

"We have played twice against Premiership teams (Kilmarnock and Hibernian in the Viaplay Cup) and we played on exactly the same level as them.

"Even in some moments we were the better team, especially against Kilmarnock when we were much better than them and we even managed to win that game on penalties.

“So right now I’m very confident, especially from what I’ve seen so far and how strong and big a squad we’ve got right now.