Raith Rovers accept offer from Dunfermline for defender Euan Murray

Raith Rovers have relented and accepted an offer for sought-after defender Euan Murray.

Up to five clubs were pursuing the 25-year-old stopper and local rivals Dunfermline Athletic appear to have won the race after having a five-figure bid accepted last night following a number of previously rejected offers.

Murray is expected to sign for the East End Park club today (Wednesday) bringing to an end his two-year spell at Raith, during which time he made 90 starts and two sub appearances, while also having a spell as stand-in captain.

The versatile defender, who can play centre-back and full-back, is understood to have informed the Kirkcaldy club of his desire to leave after failing to secure promotion following the play-off defeat to Queen of the South last month.

He had one year left on his Rovers deal and could have left the club for free in January on a pre-contract agreement.

Dunfermline are also believed to be keen on signing Raith top scorer Kevin Nisbet, who has triggered a release clause in his contract.

However, the Pars would also need to stump up a training development fee to land the 22-year-old, who scored 34 goals in all competitions last season, netting him the SPFL Tartan Boot award for the finishing joint top scorer across all the divisions in Scotland.