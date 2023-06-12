Ruaridh Kilgour is relishing the opportunity to work for the club he's always supported (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Kilgour will bring digital expertise to his role at Stark’s Park, being well established as the owner of the Scottish Patter Twitter account and widely known for helping more than 100 clubs raise hundreds of thousands of pounds during the Covid pandemic through his Donate a Ticket scheme.

Kilgour, who hails from Kirkcaldy but now lives in Edinburgh, said: “I’ve been involved as a Raith Rovers supporter for my whole lifetime. I’ve sold programmes, I’ve been a ball boy.

"I was also a shareholder at 15 years old. I got that for my birthday present which was a bit of a weird one for a 15-year-old.

"I go to games home and away every single week. To be involved at this level where we can actually make a change, make a difference, is really exciting for me personally.

"I had fallen out of love a little bit as a Raith Rovers supporter, I’m not going to hide away from that.

"When John Sim (ex-Raith owner) first got in touch with me in February and asked if we could connect, I sent him an email and gave him my honest thoughts on what I thought about the club.

"Then literally I think he forwarded that email onto Dean (Rovers general manager Dean Mckenzie) and Andy (Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman) and they were in touch with me the next day, wanting to come over to Edinburgh to meet me in person.

"Once I heard what they planned for the club, their vision for it and who else they had involved, it was an absolute no brainer for me to get back involved and just see where I can help and add value in my space in digital.

"And also just from what I know as a fan, from what I see as the gaps within the club, and how I can help.

"Because I’m also very well connected with a lot of other supporters. I can hear all the feedback from them and see where we can actually make a difference.”

Ex-Raith supremo Sim added: “In the last year post Covid, the question I get asked the most from other clubs’ directors is: ‘Who is the director I should thank for Donate a Ticket?’