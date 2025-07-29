Raith Rovers ace Dylan Easton's incredible Queen's Park admission ahead of new league season starting

Dylan Easton, complete with matchball under his shirt, celebrates with young Raith fans after his hat-trick in win over Inverness (Pic by Eddie Doig)

Raith Rovers winger Dylan Easton – hat-trick hero as his team rounded off their Premier Sports Group F campaign with a 5-1 home success over Inverness Caledonian Thistle last weekend – says he can’t wait for the start of the 2025-’26 William Hill Championship campaign at home to Queen’s Park this Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

But the popular wide man, 31, has admitted that the last two league matches between the Kirkcaldy side and The Spiders – a 4-0 Queen’s Park win at Stark’s Park on March 1 followed by a 5-1 Raith success at Hampden on May 2 – illustrate that literally anything could happen this weekend when Barry Robson’s hosts face off against Sean Crighton’s men.

"Every team can beat everyone on their day in the Championship,” ex-Airdrieonians star Easton – who has scored five times in four appearances this season - told the Fife Free Press. “There's loads of good teams.

"This is going to sound absolutely mental, but the game that we got beat 4-0 by Queen’s Park, we played so much better than the game that we won 5-1!

"I remember Callum Davidson (then Queen’s Park gaffer) coming up to myself and the manager after the 4-0 game and saying: ‘How did you not win that game?’

"But that's the Championship for you. Queen’s Park are a good side with loads of good players, obviously players that we know as well who were at Raith last season going over – Aidan Connolly and Euan Murray – and signing that we need to be aware of.

"But listen, it's all about us. If we're at home, in front of our fans we're looking to get off to a winning start and hopefully we can do that.”

With two teams coming down from the top flight this time – Ross County and St Johnstone – Raith appear to have a very tough task if they’re to get into the promotion shake up this term.

Easton said: “Yeah, it's difficult. St Johnstone and Ross County have signed boys, left, right and centre. St Johnstone have about nine midfielders.

"They've obviously both got really big squads. But our manager has touched on that he was happy with our squad, that there'd be a couple of signings here and there, which is what he's done. He believes we've got a squad that can, if we stick together, succeed and do really well.

“Obviously, the two Premiership clubs coming down is going to make it even more difficult. I think you've seen it over the years.

“They've got players that have played at a higher level, they can throw a little bit more money in and attract players.

"If things aren't going well, they can get players in January.

"But we know how difficult the Championship is. It's not easy to just buy or sign all these players and expect to go and romp the league.

"I think it'll be even closer this season and I'm actually really looking forward to it.

"But even when Dundee United came down (in 2023), massive club, we pushed them all the way as well.

"Probably in another year we should have won the league. We lost against teams that we probably shouldn't have been losing against."

On his fine personal form, Easton – Raith’s top scorer last season with 17 goals – added: “I feel so fit, I feel strong, I feel really confident.

"And I've just got that sort of mindset going into every game that I believe that I've got moments of magic that I know I'm going to score or help create a chance for the team.

"And it's something that I've probably, the older I've got, I think I'm a bit more serious in terms of numbers, being in the right areas, decision-making and stuff. And obviously learning from good coaches and good people around the club, which has helped me succeed.

"Last season was my best scoring season. I'm hoping to try and get 20 goals this time and help us get into that top four position.”