Raith Rovers ace hails team's 'bouncebackability' ahead of Greenock Morton trip this Sunday
Centre-back Murray, 30, cited the fact that – after a 3-0 loss at Falkirk on December 7 – Rovers then went on a three-match winning run in the William Hill Championship by seeing off Dunfermline Athletic 2-0 at home, Queen’s Park 2-1 away and Livingston 2-1 at home. Although the first two of those victories were achieved under now departed manager Neill Collins and the latter was under the stewardship of interim partnership John Potter and Colin Cameron, Murray is optimistic about the team’s prospects under latest gaffer Barry Robson at Cappielow this weekend.
He told the Fife Free Press: "We had a lot of supporters who travelled down to Ayrshire - I do the journey every day, I know how far it is.
"For folk to have come out and backed us and then we produced a first half performance that wasn't acceptable.
"We can look to go out and try and make amends for that. I think any game's a massive game at this stage of the season.
"The teams are so close that I wouldn't say any one game is bigger than the other. But it's obviously the next game ahead of us which is the most important one.
"One thing we've been good at this season is responding to dejection or a bad result. Usually the next week we'll have a decent result, we kind of pick ourselves back up and get going again.
"That's been the message in training. There's absolutely no feeling sorry for ourselves or getting the head down.
"It's a case of, we can't change that now, we know it wasn't acceptable. We need to go and make amends against Morton.”
Murray, who has served Raith for a season-and-a-half after leaving Hartlepool United in summer 2023, is in the final six months of his Stark’s Park contract but told us negotiations were yet to start on him potentially signing a new deal in Kirkcaldy.
"There's not really been any dialogue between myself and the club,” he added.
"Obviously it is what it is in terms of we're into that period where I have five or six months left of my deal and there's been no communication from the club to myself or vice versa.
"It's not been put on the first agenda, so I just need to get on with it just now. It's not something I'm thinking about as such.
"I give my all every single day, I think anyone would tell you that.
"I love coming into my work, I come in and try to be part of what is a good dressing room and a good atmosphere.
"I try and bring everything I can every single day and help my team-mates out, the younger lads.
"I can't look too far into the future with stuff like that (any new contract offer). What will be will be, but in terms of anything concrete there's been absolutely no dialogue.
"So I'll just need to wait and see what comes that way.
"It's been great at Raith. I loved every minute of last season.
"There was that thing at the back of my mind when I joined: 'Am I making the right decision going back somewhere'.
"But I think last year blew every apprehension I had right out the water.
"We had such a good relationship with the fans and we went on the run that we did together and we were so close to getting promoted.
"So it made it all worthwhile to me with the journey to Kirkcaldy from Ayrshire in the morning.
"This season's been a wee bit up and down in terms of everything that's going on with results and what not.
"I certainly think there's more to give but I can't answer questions about stuff like that when there's nothing really to talk about."
