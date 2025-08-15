Raith Rovers ace Josh Mullin: I'm ideal for gaffer's new formation

Raith Rovers' Josh Mullin (right) contests the ball with Ayr United's Mark McKenzie at Somerset Park last weekend (Pic by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Being deployed in an unfamiliar right-back role in a new formation saw Raith Rovers star Josh Mullin excel with a fine individual performance in last Saturday’s 1-0 William Hill Championship victory at Ayr United, achieved thanks to Dylan Easton’s spectacular 30-yard first minute chipped effort over home keeper David Mitchell.

Mullin, speaking to Raith TV after Barry Robson’s visitors had moved up to fourth position in the table on four points from two games – alongside Arbroath and Dunfermline Athletic and two points adrift of early leaders St Johnstone - said post match: “It was a different formation for us which we had worked on during the week.

“I thought Shauny (Shaun Byrne), Roscoe (Ross Matthews) and Broony (Scott Brown) were excellent. I think in the middle of the pitch they picked up everything and then you've got your back three who go ahead and kick everything for you as well.

"That was going to be massive the second half, we knew that, but I thought we rode it and we rode it out well.

"If I'm being totally honest, I didn't think it was going to be that personnel, but that's what the gaffer went with and he's got it bang on. That's all you can say.

"I think the way we play, I don't think it matters who plays or shape or whatever.

"I think you see what the manager wants to do and that's playing on the front foot and getting after teams. We've got boys that have got into that and I thought we were excellent.

“Just to get the three points is the most important thing, but to chip in with a good individual performance is a bonus.

"I know what I bring to the team. I'd probably say I'm ideal for the gaffer.

"You know what you get from me. I work hard.

"I could be having a bad game, but I'll still run my socks off and try and add that wee bit of quality. That's what I was trying to do.”

Rovers’ excellent display on a windy day at Somerset Park was in stark contrast to how they had performed during Robson’s first game in charge of the club, a 3-0 defeat at the same opposition in a league game on January 4.

"It was tough today,” Mullin added. “I think you see the wind there.

"Everybody knows how good Josh (Raith goalkeeper Josh Rae) is with his kicking.

"We were trying to get up the pitch in the second half, obviously using that as an advantage, but the wind plays a part in that.

"Coming down here, I think in the gaffer’s first game down here, we were 3-0 down inside 20-odd minutes. He was big on that this week.

“He made it clear that there was not a chance of that happening again.

"I think you've seen that the way we started the game.

"We were right on the front foot and it was important after we got that goal that we stayed true to the task, the way we were going about our business.

"We've got a great squad, a great team, but listen, I think if we're at it on a day, we'll go toe-to-toe with anyone.”

Gaffer Robson also praised the contribution of goalkeeper Rae, who kept Ayr out with some fine stops.

He said: “I think Josh has taken a bit of time to get up to speed, but in the last couple of games he’s really been at it and that’s what we signed Josh for.

"Two unbelievable saves and he had to do a lot more kicking than he normally would do in a game.

"When you watch us play you can see we try and play out short, sometimes we go over, sometimes we go long, we like to mix it up. We don’t like to be a predictable team.

"I thought Josh did really well. He should be pleased with his performance because when you come here and you’re playing against a really good side like Ayr, you need everybody to be on it and you need your goalkeeper at times.”

Raith are next in competitive action in a home league game against Dunfermline Athletic on Friday, August 22, kick-off 7.45pm.