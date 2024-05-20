Kyle Turner in action against former club Partick Thistle (Pic by Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd)

Despite the severe pressure of stepping up to take a penalty with Raith Rovers 2-0 down in the shootout against former club Partick Thistle on Friday night, Stark’s Park midfielder Kyle Turner has insisted that he relished the challenge.

The 26-year-old dispatched his effort from 12 yards past ex-team-mate David Mitchell as Raith fought back to win 4-3 on spot-kicks and set up a Scottish Premiership play-off final against Ross County, with Turner ineligible to play in that two-legged encounter as he’s on loan to Raith from the Staggies.

When asked by Raith TV about what it was like to take a penalty with everything riding on it in Raith’s dream to go one step nearer playing in Scotland’s top flight for the first time since 1997, Turner replied: "I actually quite enjoyed it to be honest.

"I’ve taken penalties many times before, play-off final last year (when Turner scored for Partick in a shootout at Dingwall but the Jags were ultimately defeated).

"It’s big moments and you just need to stay calm, take a deep breath, pick your spot.

"But to be honest I changed my spot because I was thinking: ‘I think he (Mitchell) knows I’m going there’ because I’ve been there and I used to practice penalties against him all the time.

"I was thinking that as long as I connected well with it, it had a good chance and thankfully it went in because if I had missed it was a long way to go.”

Turner said it was a big advantage taking the semi-final spot kicks in front of Raith fans in the South Stand.

He added: “I could hear the boos coming from behind as well so I was actually really happy it was into our own support who were great for the penalties and throughout the game they were really good.

"We needed them at that point because we put a lot of pressure on the other boys for Partick Thistle and thankfully they didn’t convert.

“I’m thrilled that we’ve won.

“I think you could see how end to end it was and how frantic it was.

"That’s the play-offs for you, you never know what’s going to happen next.