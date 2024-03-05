Raith Rovers ace Lewis Vaughan: Lack of concentration for 15 minutes severely cost us in 'crazy' 3-2 defeat at Arbroath
Vaughan, 28, and his title-chasing Raith buddies will resume this season's Championship campaign at home to Fife rivals Dunfermline Athletic this Saturday, hoping to get back on track eight days after their Gayfield heartache.
“We were absolutely devastated to lose at Arbroath,” Vaughan told the Fife Free Press. “In the first half alone we should have been at least two or three goals up.
"I thought we were brilliant first half, I honestly did.
"We were causing them problems, peppering their goal with corner after corner, attack after attack. I don’t think they knew what to do.
"And I think it was a case of 15 minutes where we were switching off, not concentrating that's cost us.
"I'm absolutely gutted for everybody at the club losing a game like that where the game should have been dead and buried but that’s football.
"I didn’t think it was a freak result because it’s 11 men against 11 men. I thought Arbroath did well to get themselves back into the game, made a few substitutions, tweaked their formation and it probably affected the game.
"From our point of view it’s disappointing because we were so comfortable in the game.
"It's a crazy game, these things happen. Arbroath is a difficult place to go, as much as they are bottom of the league. I’m not making excuses because the game should have been dead and buried.
"The only other game that rings a bell which was as bad was the one against Hamilton on the first day of the season under John McGlynn when we were 4-0 up and it finished 4-4.
"We can’t dwell on it too much. The boys know that the goals they conceded weren't good enough and we need to rectify them fast.
“So it’s about dusting ourselves down and getting ready for Dunfermline on Saturday.”