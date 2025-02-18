Raith Rovers ace on how this season's title bid has been 'severely dented'

Josh Mullin (left), of Raith Rovers, in action against Livingston (Pic by Sammy Turner/SNS Group)

Pre-season William Hill Championship favourites Raith Rovers – rated 3/1 to finish top of the pile by the title sponsors before a ball was kicked after an excellent previous term which saw them finish runners-up to Dundee United before losing the Premiership play-off final – have failed to justify those odds in what has been a frustrating season overall.

But, in a 2024-’25 campaign with managerial upheaval including Ian Murray’s sacking, the delayed appointment of Neill Collins, his bombshell resignation to move to Sacramento Republic and the subsequent appointment of Barry Robson as their third manager within four months, one key handicap which has undoubtedly hit the Kirkcaldy outfit is the high number of injuries sustained by key players.

Rovers star Josh Mullin told the Fife Free Press: "I think the number of injuries we've had definitely hasn't helped when you look at the players that we've had unavailable.

"You've obviously got guys like Lewis Vaughan, Shaun Byrne, Callum Smith, Jack Hamilton.

"They're four top, top players straight away that played a lot of games last season when we were challenging.

"So I think you've definitely got to look at it in that sense. But we've got a big squad for a reason and boys can come in and do well.

"A lot of things have been going on, on and off the pitch.

"It's hard to pinpoint, but I think the injuries have played a small factor in our overall season.

"I don't want to have that number of injuries again.

"It's one of these things, it's unlucky, especially getting hit with that amount at the same time.

"If we don't manage to reach the play-offs this season, hopefully we can keep all the boys fit next year and have a right good go and there's not as much turnaround.

"But obviously we'll just need to finish this season on a high and see if there's a possibility.”

Mullin hopes the attacking style of play favoured by Robson could be key in instigating more results like last Saturday’s 3-0 home win over Partick Thistle and a surge up the table to get in the play-off shake-up.

He added: "To be fair I think the gaffer wants to do that in every game. That's the way he wants to play, he wants to get after teams, he wants to be aggressive.”