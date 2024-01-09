Raith Rovers goalie Kevin Dabrowski now has added inspiration to win this year’s Scottish Championship crown after meeting gang attack victim Kieren Ross, who travelled with the Raith squad to last weekend’s game at Airdrieonians and was presented with a signed shirt by the players.

Raith Rovers reached out to Kieren Ross after ordeal

Rovers fan Ross, 18, was targeted after the side’s 2-1 win at Dunfermline Athletic on January 2, with footage on social media showing him being repeatedly kicked by a group while lying on the ground. Six people have been charged in connection with the incident.

"I would love to win this league for Kieren," Dabrowski told the Fife Free Press. "That would be something incredible, a massive statement and a beautiful story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I would just be speechless, over the moon, happy for him, my entire community and entire club to show our togetherness. We're in this together and do great things together if we believe and stick together.

"After meeting Kieren I was even more gutted and devastated how that even could happen to him because he's such a loveable guy.

"He was just brilliant, so happy and grateful to be with us and spend those two days here. You could see it meant so much to him and seeing the smile on his face was just priceless.