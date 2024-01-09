Raith Rovers: After meeting gang attack victim Kieren Ross, Raith keeper Kevin Dabrowski says he has extra inspiration to win Scottish Championship title
Rovers fan Ross, 18, was targeted after the side’s 2-1 win at Dunfermline Athletic on January 2, with footage on social media showing him being repeatedly kicked by a group while lying on the ground. Six people have been charged in connection with the incident.
"I would love to win this league for Kieren," Dabrowski told the Fife Free Press. "That would be something incredible, a massive statement and a beautiful story.
"I would just be speechless, over the moon, happy for him, my entire community and entire club to show our togetherness. We're in this together and do great things together if we believe and stick together.
"After meeting Kieren I was even more gutted and devastated how that even could happen to him because he's such a loveable guy.
"He was just brilliant, so happy and grateful to be with us and spend those two days here. You could see it meant so much to him and seeing the smile on his face was just priceless.
"You could tell when he was with us he forgot for just a couple of minutes about what happened to him. I was just delighted he's managed dealing with it so quickly. Credit to the club and to all who helped organise everything to bring him to us. He will remember those two days for the rest of his life.”