Having beaten Queen’s Park 3-2 in both of the sides’ Scottish Championship meetings against each other so far this season, Raith Rovers assistant boss wouldn’t be surprised if it’s another goal fest at Stark’s Park this Saturday as his team take on the Spiders, who this week appointed Callum Davidson as manager.

“If you look at recent games at Stark’s Park, there’s going to be a barrel-load of goals,” Cameron told the Fife Free Press. “I think there’s been a 4-3, a 4-4 and a 2-2 in the last three games, but after saying that, it will hopefully end up 1-0 to us!

"Queen’s are off the back of a really good result against Dunfermline and that was their first win for a while, since September. That is incredible how long they went without a victory when you look at how well they did last season and even with the players they’ve still got this season.

"By all accounts, they were unlucky against Partick Thistle the week before, so we know that we’re going to have to be back to our best.

"We know what we’re capable of. If we’re back to our best, then we’ll have a very good chance of getting a victory and back into the swing of things.

"The squad’s pretty strong, other than Keith Watson. We hope big Kev (Dabrowski) is back available for the weekend, even though Andy McNeil came in on Saturday and, though we lost, I think never put a foot wrong in the game, which is a positive.

"You always try and take positives out of every game that you play and he was certainly one of them.