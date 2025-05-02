Raith Rovers' agony at missing play-offs despite thumping Queen's Park 5-1

Two-goal Raith Rovers hero Lewis Vaughan looks dejected during 5-1 win against Queen's Park at Hampden Park (Pics by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers thumped Queen’s Park 5-1 at Hampden Park on Friday night in their 2024-’25 William Hill Championship finale, but agonisingly finished just two points behind fourth-placed Partick Thistle who secured the final promotion play-off place.

While Barry Robson’s Rovers were easing home at the national stadium thanks to goals by Callum Fordyce, Lewis Vaughan (2, 1 penalty), Dylan Easton (penalty) and Aiden Marsh – with Queen’s Park’s lone goal being netted by Seb Drozd – Thistle were breaking Raith hearts by winning 1-0 at Livingston courtesy of a 39th-minute own goal by Macaulay Tait.

This result at Almodvale meant Mark Wilson’s Jags booked a two-legged premiership play-off quarter-final clash against third-placed Ayr United at Raith’s expense this coming Tuesday and Friday, with the winners landing a semi-final against second-placed Livi.

David Martindale’s West Lothian side had gone into the night with a chance of overhauling leaders Falkirk, and their hopes were boosted when the Bairns’ already relegated opponents Hamilton took a shock early lead in the sides’ live TV tussle on Friday evening through Scott Robinson.

Manager Barry Robson came agonisingly close to leading Raith into play-offs

But John McGlynn’s Falkirk Stadium hosts later stormed back to win 3-1 thanks to strikes by Ethan Ross (2) and Calvin Miller, securing the title by three points from Livi, surviving a recent late season wobble and earning a first stint in the Scottish top flight for 15 years.

The Spiders had entered their fixture against Raith on an 11-game winless run in league and cups, although ironically their last victory had come in a 4-0 league success at Stark’s Park on March 1.

The other previous league games between Raith and Queen’s Park in the 2024-’25 campaign had resulted in a 1-1 draw at Stark’s Park on October 19 and a 2-1 Rovers success at Hampden on December 20.

And, although Raith stormed to a win by a four-goal margin in this final fixture against the Hampden boys, it wasn’t quite enough to see them enter the promotion play-offs for a second successive season having got all the way to the final last term before losing 6-1 on aggregate to Ross County.

Raith get penalty after Shaun Byrne is fouled by Queen's Park's Louis Longridge

Raith’s goal difference was boosted so much in their success over the Spiders that they wiped out the four-goal advantage which Partick had held over them before kick-off.

This meant that a late Livingston equaliser to seal a draw against Partick – and the home team dominated possession in the closing stages while creating some scoring chances – would have seen Thistle and Raith finish level on points but Raith go up on goal difference.

But it wasn’t to be and the Kirkcaldy side will again be part of the championship in season 2025-’26.

This rollercoaster campaign – which began with Raith being installed as pre-season title favourites – has ultimately ended in disappointment although their form has improved in recent weeks under Robson as they have carved out a 10-game unbeaten run.

Ultimately, it proved to be too little, too late, but will boost optimism for a successful 2025-’26.