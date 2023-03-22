Dylan Easton scoring the winning penalty against Dundee which qualified Raith for SPFL Trust Trophy final (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Trailing 2-0 with just 15 minutes left of the semi-final after Lyall Cameron's double, late strikes by William Akio and Sam Stanton forced extra time before Raith won a penalty shootout 4-3 with Dylan Easton netting the crucial spot kick.

“We practice them in training but you always do feel considerable pressure when you’re running up to take a penalty like that,” ex-Kelty Hearts attacking midfielder Easton, 28, told the Fife Free Press.

"But I was pretty confident when I stood up and picked my spot and thankfully it managed to find the back of the net. When I saw the keeper dive the other way there was a feeling of relief as it was a crucial penalty.

"The celebrations after that game were great. Considering the week that we’d had, it was pretty tough.

"We had picked up a lot of injuries towards the end of the week so the manager (Ian Murray) had to rotate what he had and it was only me and Aidan (Connolly) who were on the bench.

"The gaffer was planning on resting a few boys because we had the Scottish Cup game on the Saturday as well (against Motherwell).

"Fair play to the manager. I think he recognised after the first 20 or 30 minutes he needed to tweak a few things.

"He made an early change and the boys started to come together and we have a right good group that never gives up.

"Because after that first half the game could have been all over but we dug in, we managed to get the two goals and take it to extra time and I thought we were the dominant team in extra time.

"We were just delighted to get through in the end and we’ve got a cup final to look forward to.”

Easton has scored twice in Raith’s three Scottish Championship wins over Accies this season and admits John Rankin’s side are lucky opponents for him.

"If you ask every player they also seem to have a team they like to score against,” Easton said. “This season for me it’s been Hamilton.

"But it will be completely different for Sunday. They’ll be coming into it with a bit more confidence than the last time we played them because then they were struggling but they’ve since been on a good run of form.