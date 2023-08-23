Ian Murray (left) and his Raith assistant Colin Cameron pictured during Rovers' 3-2 home win over Greenock Morton on their last league outing on August 12 (Pic by Fife Photo Agency)

On their way to winning the League One title last term, James McPake’s outfit didn’t lose any of their last 24 league fixtures and they are also unbeaten in two Championship starts this season, like Murray’s men having won one and drawn one of their opening two matches.

"We have a really hard away fixture,” Murray told RaithTV.

“We know it’s going to be difficult but we don’t go into games fearing anybody with this group of players.

"I don’t go into games thinking we’re going to get turned over. I go into games looking forward to seeing us play and looking forward to seeing what we can handle.

"It’s going to be tough. We respect Dunfermline are a good side who are on a fantastic unbeaten league run.

"We don’t want to get too wrapped up in that. We want to go to East End Park and play well. If you play well you win more games.”

When asked if Rovers’ strengthened squad this season means that there is a real evolution in terms of raised expectations being on Murray’s shoulders this season, the Stark’s Park gaffer replied: “Absolutely. We’ve been given the tools to go and get this club further up the league table and try and push towards promotion to the premier league.

"That might be this year, it might be next year, but we’re certainly trying to get there.

"In terms of the options, we do have that, throughout the season so far.

"We have good quality players and it’s a fight to get into the team.

"Because every time I put a team out at the moment, they’re giving everything, they’re showing good quality, they’re enthusiastic, there is a real togetherness with them, there’s no big egos within the dressing room.

"We’re all doing it for the good of the football club and the good of the team and that has to continue because if you drop away from that for two or three weeks you’ll find yourself in a heck of a dogfight in the Championship.