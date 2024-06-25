Aidan Connolly on the ball for Raith in 2-0 home win over Dunfermline on April 4 (Pic by Fife Photo Agency)

Raith Rovers ace Aidan Connolly has given a first hand insight into the ‘gruelling’ nature of the opening day of pre-season training overseen by manager Ian Murray on Monday, which included the players attempting to sprint one kilometre as fast as they could during a series of running tests.

Winger Connolly, 28, who has served Raith for three years since arriving from Falkirk, is doubly keen to get super fit this summer after an injury-hit 2023-24 campaign which saw his chances limited as he recovered fully from an injury to his right ankle.

The former Dundee United ace, recently back from a “brilliant” summer holiday in Dubai with his partner, told the Fife Free Press: "Monday was a tough day. It was nice to meet all the new lads and a few young boys that were there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There have been a few pre-seasons I've done now. It doesn't matter how much running you do, that first day and the first few days of pre-season, it never gets easier.

"That's just the way it is and that's the way it always will be. It's good to be back and back into the flow again.

"In the morning we did running tests and then we did a 1km test which was running a kilometre as fast as you can. I don't think anyone was poor, I think everyone did OK, there were no stragglers.

"Then in the afternoon we did some possession and then one v one, two v two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a good session. It was tough but it's what the boys are wanting and I always think a good pre-season sets up your season ahead.”

Connolly reckons that he, more than most footballers this summer, is keen to get super fit this time around after last term when he followed up two excellent campaigns with a more modest one featuring 37 appearances in all competitions – 15 of which were as a substitute – yielding three goals and six assists.

He said: "I think it's important to play and do the running in pre-season.

"I think it helps you through the season because when you're injured you're always playing catch up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But there are no excuses. It wasn't as good last season for me personally.

"I didn't play as much as I wanted to, but that's football.

"There's nothing you can do. If somebody's not fancying you that year then you've got to keep working hard and try and get in the team.

(Continued on page 63)