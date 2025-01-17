Raith Rovers' Aidan Connolly on how old pal Andy Robertson has reached the very top

Liverpool and Scotland ace Andy Robertson was a team-mate of Aidan Connolly's at Queen's Park and Dundee United (Pic by Craig Williamson/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers star Aidan Connolly – who in 2013 left Queen’s Park to join Dundee United on the same day as Andy Robertson – reckons the current Liverpool and Scotland superstar’s ‘complete dedication’ has helped him reach the very top for club and country.

Thirty-year-old left-back Robertson now earns a reputed £160,000 a week with the English Premier League leaders, following a glorious eight-year career at Anfield which has yielded a UEFA Champions League win and titles in the Premier League, FA Cup, English League Cup (twice), UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup as well as landing the bulk of his 80 Scotland caps.

But the senior career of Robertson – once rejected by Celtic at under-15 level for being too small – had humble beginnings at Queen’s Park before spells at Tannadice, Hull City and on Merseyside.

His ex-Spiders and United team-mate Connolly, 29, said: "Andy went to St Ninian’s High School in Giffnock - he was a left winger - and I was at Williamwood High School in Clarkston so we used to play against each other.

Raith Rovers star Aidan Connolly gets stuck in against Falkirk's Finn Yeats (Pic by Michael Gillen)

"Then when we were Queen’s Park team-mates I think all the players there were equal.

“You had me, Andy, Blair Spittal, Lawrence Shankland and other good players who could have made it including Gary Duggan and BJ Coll.

"So it wasn't just Andy. I think that what Andy did was every time he went to a new club, he just lifted his game.

"At Queen's Park he lifted his game and then at Dundee United and Hull City it was another level again and he just kept improving.

"The first time I saw Andy change where he does his crosses and stuff was at Dundee United.

"I remember he was hitting crosses in and I said to him: 'Have you been working on your crossing? Because his crossing just got much better when he went to United. He's just kicked on from there.

"It's hard to say if I thought Andy would go on to achieve such amazing things when we were at Queen’s Park because at that time you're never thinking anyone's going to go to Liverpool.

"You're just thinking about playing and enjoying your football and that's what Andy did.

"Andy's a good lad, he's gone on to have a fantastic career and earned a lot of money. He deserves it because I know his family well and he's got a lovely family background there with his mum, dad and brother and Andy's got his own kids now.

"Andy has obviously worked hard for it because what he's achieved doesn't come with ease.”

When asked if he thinks Robertson can help Liverpool to another Premier League crown this season, Connolly added: "There is still a long way to go but I think Liverpool are in a strong position to win it.

"I think they would probably be favourites, but the Premier League changes all the time. I think there are still a few teams in with a shout like Arsenal and Chelsea.

"I think there will be a few twists and turns. You've also got Nottingham Forest and although Man City are miles off it you can never write them off because they could go on a run.”