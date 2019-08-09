Raith Rovers aim to continue winning start to season at home to Clyde

Raith Rovers will get some respite from their travels when they host newly promoted Clyde at Stark’s Park on Saturday.

The match will mark the return of Rovers legend Danny Lennon in the opposition dug-out as Rovers look to build on their opening day league win in Dumbarton.

Having also been to Inverness and Aberdeen in the past few weeks, as well as facing a 320-mile round trip to Dingwall on Tuesday night for a Tunnocks Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup tie against Ross County Under 20s, manager John McGlynn is looking forward to playing on home soil.

“It’ll be good to be back in front of our home fans,” he said.

“The last game here against Peterhead went very well for us, and in an ideal world it would go equally as well on Saturday.

“We recognise that Clyde have deservedly come up, and Danny Lennon is an old favourite here, so we have to be respectful, which we will be.

“It’s a good opportunity at home where we generally do well, but we can’t take that for granted. We’ve got to go out and believe in ourselves, play with confidence, create opportunities and hopefully take enough of them.

“We’ll also be looking for another clean sheet so David Goodwillie will have to be watched because he’s a player capable of playing at a higher level and he will certainly be a goal threat.

“But we’ve got to be thinking about ourselves and how nice it would be to be sitting on Saturday at five o’clock with six points from six.

“We’ll need to work our socks off to achieve that.”

McGlynn has a decision to make over his strike partnership having started the Dumbarton match with Lewis Allan and Grant Anderson up front, before switching for teenagers Kieron Bowie and Jack Smith in the second half.

“It was a bold move, but I trust these guys,” McGlynn said.

“They played together in the reserves last season, so we thought they would maybe strike a wee partnership.

“They weren’t quite Cole & Yorke, but there is the makings of a partnership there.

“It’s probably a lot sooner that I thought they would be in the team, and who knows when we’ll see that partnership again, but it gives them encouragement to think, ‘I can get a chance here’.

“They were part of a winning team in a game where it was quite difficult and frustrating at times, but they hung in there and played their part.”

Fernandy Mendy missed the Dumbarton match after being diagnosed with a recurrence of the concussion from a head knock picked up against Cowdenbeath in pre-season, which is likely to rule him out for a couple of weeks.