Raith Rovers' ambitious plans for new club shop to boost revenue

Raith Rovers director Ruaridh Kilgour (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers director Ruaridh Kilgour has revealed ambitious plans to introduce a new club shop at Stark’s Park, which could potentially provide a welcome income boost for the Kirkcaldy club as they continue their development.

“We’re looking at creating a new club shop,” Kilgour – part of the board which has been in place at the William Hill Championship club since May 2023 – told Raith TV.

“The existing club shop’s just a bit too small. It’s a bit too crowded.

“The set-up in the office just didn’t really accommodate it.

Concept design image of Raith Rovers' new club shop

“I think if we can get a proper club shop where supporters can walk in, kind of roam around, look at items, there’s obviously an increase in revenue there, especially on matchdays.

“We’ve seen at other clubs – Ayr United being a good example – where they’ve got this new club shop and sports bar area, just how busy these things can be on matchdays, especially when you’ve got increased attendances.

“The plan is to increase the size of our club shop, get more stock in there and hopefully increase revenue off the back of that.

“We (the Raith board) said when we came in that communication was key and we wanted to back that up.

“We do want to be as transparent as possible because we know how important it is for supporters to hear what is going on.”

The main office and club shop at Rovers’ Pratt Street base are open between 10am and 4pm from Wednesday to Friday and also for three hours before kick-off on home matchdays.

Raith are gearing up for their first pre-season friendly away to Linlithgow Rose, which kicks off at 2pm this Saturday.

Manager Barry Robson’s team then have a home friendly against Alloa Athletic in a 7.45pm kick-off next Tuesday, July 1, and their final summer friendly is a trip to Falkirk on Saturday, July 5, which kicks off at 3pm.