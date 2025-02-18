Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic back new Rivals United to tackle fans’ behaviour

Police Scotland has teamed up with Dunfermline Athletic FC, Raith Rovers FC, and a range of community organisations to tackle football-related youth anti-social behaviour.

The Rivals United initiative, held at Pitreavie Training Ground in Dunfermline, brought together 110 pupils from schools across Kirkcaldy and West Fife for a day of football training, educational workshops, and engagement with players.

It comes after recent clashes between young fans including an assault on a Raith fan at the Ne’er Day derby.

Targeting young people aged 12 to 17, the event encouraged teamwork, respect, and positive behaviour while addressing football-related anti-social behaviour.

Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic players at the launch of Rivals United (Pic: Submitted)

Participants took part in football training sessions, as well as discussions with officers on key topics such as racism, anti-social behaviour—including the dangers of pyrotechnics—and mental health awareness.

The initiative was delivered by The Pars Foundation, Raith Rovers Community Foundation, Fife Health and Social Care Partnership’s School Nursing Service, Clued Up, and Active Schools Fife, all of whom provided expertise and resources. Their contributions ensured that participants not only gained insight into responsible behaviour at football matches but also received guidance on broader issues affecting their wellbeing.

There were special appearances from Matty Todd from Dunfermline Athletic and Ross Matthews, Jamie Gullan, Lewis Vaughan, and Finlay Pollock from Raith Rovers who took time to engage with the young participants on the pitch.

Community Sergeant John Nicol said: "This initiative highlights the power of football to inspire and educate young people while addressing important social issues, including football-related anti-social behaviour. We aim to create positive experiences that resonate with young people long after the final whistle."

Youngsters taking part in Rivals United (Pic: Submitted)

Calum Beattie, the SPFL’s Chief Operating Officer, said: "This is a great initiative involving two of our member clubs and Police Scotland.

"It’s positive to hear so many important topics were addressed across the day, including the dangers of bringing pyrotechnics to football matches, and we’re sure young supporters enjoyed getting to meet a player from their favourite team."

A Dunfermline Athletic spokesperson added: "By providing young people the opportunities to channel their energy and passion for the game in a positive way, this initiative not only fosters a sense of teamwork, discipline, and respect but also helps prevent negative behaviours that can have lasting impacts.

"Through education, engagement, and the power of football, we believe this programme can make a significant difference in the lives of the young people in our communities."