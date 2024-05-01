Raith Rovers and East Fife fans wanted to form team in UK Saturday amateur league

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The IFA exists with the aim of encouraging fans of Scottish and English clubs to get together and play football before the clubs they support face off in the afternoon.

There are currently eight teams playing in the Scottish league with fans of Livingston, Motherwell, Airdrie, Ayr United, Partick Thistle, Heart of Midlothian, Queens Park and even German side St Pauli pulling on their boots for matches played on a Saturday morning.

The league is designed to be more welcoming than traditional Saturday amateur football, with competing teams asked to commit to the IFA Spirit, which fundamentally looks to foster a friendlier environment for those taking part and is open to all ages and abilities.

FC Livingston GS celebrate winning 2023 IFA British Cup final by beating Preston North End Supporters Team FC (Pic John Love)

Alan White, member of St Pauli supporters team Glasgow Piraten, said: “The IFA is really special for us as it allows people to come together based on the football teams they support, rather than just based on ability or anything else.

“The fact that the league is open to all makes it extra special for us as it allows female fans to play in mixed games with us and represent the team they support, which wouldn’t be possible in other amateur leagues.”

Tom Cheeseman from Livingston GS said: “The IFA has been a perfect league for us.

"There’s no requirement to train during the week, none of the negatives that some of us have encountered with other leagues and most of all a chance to represent the team we support with our mates before going on to watch the ‘big’ team play in the afternoon.”

Fans are also encouraged to meet up after their morning games to socialise before heading to the afternoon's big game.

David Fraser from Motherwell FC supporters team Fir Park Corner said: “I’ve been involved in the IFA for 23 years and I’ve loved every minute.

"It’s given me the chance to play all over the UK while making some friends for life, as well as providing a platform for myself and others to support our team at the same time.”

There are also opportunities to play outside of Scotland

The prestigious IFA British Cup is a cross-border competition that sees teams from Scotland and England take part in a knockout tournament to crown the IFA’s top team.

The annual WorldNet weekend is the highlight of the IFA season. The two-day competition, held in a central location in the UK, sees teams from the Scottish and English leagues come together with teams from as far afield as Nigeria to enjoy a weekend of football and socialising.