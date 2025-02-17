Raith Rovers: Andrew Barrowman responds to his shock 'sacking' as chief executive

Andrew Barrowman is stunned at being ousted as Raith Rovers chief executive (Pic by Paul Byars/SNS Group)

Following the shock announcement of his departure from Raith Rovers on Friday evening, outgoing chief executive Andrew Barrowman has released a statement on social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Kelty Hearts sporting director 40, who had been in his Raith role since May 2023, posted on X: “Following the club's announcement of my departure from Raith Rovers I feel it is important to provide some clarity.

"On Thursday February 13th, I was informed that my employment with the club had been terminated with immediate effect due to the role of Chief Executive being made redundant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To say the news came as a surprise is an understatement. While I obviously don't agree with the decision, I respect the club's wishes and remain incredibly proud of the progress we made during my time at the club.

"I also want to express my appreciation to everyone who has contacted me over the past few days: your support has been truly overwhelming and has helped me to process the unexpected announcement by the club.

"It has been a privilege to work with the dedicated staff, players, volunteers and supporters who make Raith Rovers such a special club, and I wish them every success in the future.”

Raith had announced Barrowman’s departure with this statement: “We would like to thank Andrew for his hard work and dedication during his time at the club and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

“Raith Rovers will continue to be led by the Board of Directors, with our skilled and dedicated workforce managing the club’s day-to-day operations.”