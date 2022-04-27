Raith Rovers announce new media executive

Chris Dodds, Raith Rovers' Digital and Media Executive. (Pic: Tony Fimister)

Chris Dodds, a journalism graduate from the University of The West of Scotland, has been helping the club in a voluntary capacity over the last few months and now he has taken up his new role on a permanent basis.

He will be part of the team that will identify and deliver new marketing opportunities for the club, looking to improve the engagement with all stakeholders, supporters, staff, volunteers and businesses alike.

The main aim is to support the club’s rebuild of the stature of the club both on and off the field.

Dodds brings a wealth of journalistic and digital experience to the club as he has worked across Scottish Football for a number of years.

He has also contributed to many of the national newspapers, producing written, digital and audio content to a high standard, whilst obtaining a Batchelors Degree.

As part of his role, he will work closely with Raith TV and the programme team, as the club look to provide fans with new, improved, engaging content and transparent communications going forward.

Karen Macartney CEO, welcomed Dodds to Stark’s Park.

“The club are delighted to welcome Chris to the team, and are looking forward to him developing the club’s marketing and communications, with all our stakeholders,” she said.

"This is an exciting time at the club and we know that Chris will be valuable addition to the team”