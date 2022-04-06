Raith Rovers announce Player of the Year night

Last season's award winners.

It will be held at the Dean Park Hotel, Kirkcaldy, on April 23 and tickets are on sale now.

It’s the first time in three years that supporters will be able to attend after the last two seasons saw the public event scrapped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The price is set at £15 a head, which includes a two-course meal, a seat at the awards night as well as a disco and karaoke afterwards alongside the management team and the playing staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets can be purchased online HERE or over the phone at 01592 263514.