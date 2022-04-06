Raith Rovers announce Player of the Year night
Raith Rovers will hold a Player of the Year Awards night later this month.
It will be held at the Dean Park Hotel, Kirkcaldy, on April 23 and tickets are on sale now.
It’s the first time in three years that supporters will be able to attend after the last two seasons saw the public event scrapped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The price is set at £15 a head, which includes a two-course meal, a seat at the awards night as well as a disco and karaoke afterwards alongside the management team and the playing staff.
Tickets can be purchased online HERE or over the phone at 01592 263514.
Fans are asked to arrive at the venue from 7.30pm for an 8pm start, allowing time for travelling supporters to make it back from the Hamilton game earlier on in the day.