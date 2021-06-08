Raith Rovers announce season ticket plans

Dylan Tait scores for Raith last season

The club shop and website are now open for renewals for current season ticket holders and as a thank you to the supporters who backed the club last season during the global pandemic there are a number of rewards – including the chance to win back the cost of your ticket.

The club announced the launch by saying: “The support from the fans during season 2020/21 was truly incredible and, despite the challenges we all faced, we were able to reach the play-offs in our first season back in the Championship.

“We can now look forward with excitement for the season ahead as fans begin to return to Stark’s Park, and we hope to have you all back sharing the good times with us in great numbers.

“Although some coronavirus restrictions may still apply for some time yet, we are now fairly hopeful that Season 21/22 will see us back to the standard 18 home league games and our season ticket prices reflect this.

"Our season tickets provide great value for money within each category, with a saving of at least three games over purchasing single tickets, as well as a number of bonuses.”

In addition all under 16 renewals will cost just £10.

If Covid-19 guidelines restrict fan access, preference will be given to season ticket holders, and any other supporters wishing to attend will be entered into a ballot.

The live streaming service which was put in place last season via Raith TV will also still be available and will be free to season ticket holders.

Season tickets for new buyers will go on sale on Wednesday, June 23.

The club has also partnered with V12 Season Ticket Finance to allow supporters the opportunity to spread the cost of their season ticket over four or 10 months.