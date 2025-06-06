Raith Rovers: Appetite whetted for Premier Sports Cup campaign

Raith Rovers' Premier Sports Cup campaign starts at Elgin City's Borough Briggs on July 12 (Pic Simon Wootton/SNS)

With more than a month having passed since Raith Rovers’ last league fixture – a 5-1 William Hill Championship thrashing of Queen’s Park at Hampden Park on May 2 – fans are excited about the resumption of competitive fixtures next month in the Premier Sports Cup.

Here, the Fife Free Press looks ahead to the four Group F fixtures for Barry Robson’s Rovers, v Elgin City, East Kilbride, St Johnstone and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Raith will begin their group campaign with a trip to Moray to take on League Two outfit Elgin City at Borough Briggs on Saturday, July 12 in a 3pm kick-off.

Elgin, managed by Allan Hale, finished fourth in League Two in 2024-2025 to reach the play-offs, where they suffered a 5-4 aggregate semi-final loss to Annan Athletic.

Mick Kennedy will take his East Kilbride side to Stark's Park on July 15 (Pic Michael Gillen)

They have played Raith three times in total, with the Kirkcaldy side winning 3-1 after extra-time in a Challenge Cup encounter at Stark’s Park on July 29, 2005.

Raith earned a narrow 2-1 win at Borough Briggs in a Scottish Cup third round tie on November 28, 2015; with the Stark’s Parkers edging a home Challenge Cup quarter-final 3-2 on November 15, 2019 in their last meeting.

Next up for Raith is a home game against East Kilbride on Tuesday, July 15 in a 7.45pm kick-off.

East Kilbride, bossed by Mick Kennedy, made history by reaching SPFL League Two for the first time last season, winning the Scottish Lowland Football League before beating Bonnyrigg Rose 3-1 on aggregate in the play-offs. Raith will be facing them for the first time.

Simo Valakari's St Johnstone will host Raith Rovers on July 22 (Pic Paul Devlin/SNS)

Matchday three sees Rovers visit St Johnstone on Tuesday, July 22 in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Saints, newly relegated from the Premiership, have stuck with Simo Valakari as gaffer and recently signed striker Jamie Gullan after his departure from Kirkcaldy.

The sides haven’t met since St Johnstone won 3-1 at Stark’s Park in a Scottish Cup quarter-final on March 8, 2014.

Group F ends for Raith at home to Inverness on Saturday, July 26 in a 3pm kick-off.

Lewis Vaughan celebrates scoring only goal in Raith's last game v Inverness (Pic Mark Scates/SNS)

The Highlanders – managed by Scott Kellacher – finished seventh in League One in 2024-’25. They last played Raith competitively in a 1-0 Championship victory for Rovers at the Caledonian Stadium on April 19, 2024.