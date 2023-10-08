Raith Rovers applaud second highest home support in a decade
The home attendance of 3661 was the club’s second highest home support in over a decade, and they saw a fine 1-1 draw with the Tannadice club in the Scottish Championship’s match of the day as first and second went head to head.
Rovers pulled out all the stops to generate a bumper crowd with 1500 posters distributed locally, as well as consulting fans on giving United more space. In total, the game drew an attendance of 6808, and the fans saw unbeaten United remain top of the Scottish Championship after coming from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with second-placed Raith Rovers.
Rovers grabbed the lead through Lewis Vaughan, but Louis Moult levelled with a header from a corner.
Ian Murray, Raith manager, paid tribute: "My overriding emotion is delight. A point overall is a fair result. We were the better team in the first half, and I thought Dundee United were the better in the second half. 'm really proud of my players today. We've shown we deserve to be in the position we are."