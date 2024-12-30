Raith Rovers appoint ex-Aberdeen manager Barry Robson as new boss

Barry Robson as manager at Aberdeen at their Pittodrie Stadium in January (Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers have appointed former Aberdeen manager Barry Robson as their new gaffer.

Robson’s arrival at Kirkcaldy’s Stark’s Park, 11 months on from being given the boot by Aberdeen nine months into a two-year deal, comes just a week after prior boss Neill Collins’ departure to take over at US team Sacramento Republic was announced.

The Inverurie-born 46-year-old is the Fifers’ third manager of the current William Hill Championship football season after Ian Murray was sacked one game into the campaign and Neill Collins named as his replacement a month later only to quit after 15 games in charge for a new role in California, with Raith technical director John Potter taking interim charge ahead of first Collins, 41, and now Robson being hired.

Ex-Scotland midfielder Robson, capped 17 times between 2007 and 2012, arrives on a 30-month deal with Raith sitting sixth in the table, on 24 points from 18 fixtures following a 2-1 home win against Livingston on Saturday.

Barry Robson playing against Raith Rovers for Aberdeen in a pre-season friendly in July 2015 at Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

“It’s a great honour to be appointed as the manager of Raith Rovers, and I’m truly excited about the challenge ahead,” he said.

“The club’s potential is clear to see, and the vision shared by the board of directors during our discussions made this an opportunity I was eager to be part of.”

Rovers chief executive officer Andrew Barrowman added: “On behalf of Raith Rovers, I am delighted to welcome Barry Robson as our new manager.

“Barry’s wealth of experience, both as a player and a coach, combined with his passion for the game, makes him the perfect fit for the next chapter of our journey.

“The board of directors and I have every confidence in his ability to lead the team with vision, determination and professionalism.

“Barry’s knowledge around who we are as a club and the expectations that our loyal fan-base crave separated him from an exceptional list of candidates.

“We know that success is a collective effort and we urge our incredible supporters to rally behind Barry and the squad as we work together to achieve our ambitions.

“Your unwavering support makes all the difference, and we’re excited about what lies ahead for Raith Rovers under Barry’s leadership.”

Raith are Robson’s second club as a manager after taking over at Aberdeen on a caretaker basis in February 2022 and being given the job on a permanent contract in May 2023, winning two awards for manager of the month during his time there.

His clubs as a player included Aberdeen from 2013 to 2016, Middlesbrough from 2010 to 2012, Celtic from 2008 to 2010, Dundee United from 2003 to 2008 and Inverness Caledonian Thistle from 1997 to 2003, including a loan spell at Forfar Athletic.

The Rangers youth system product’s first game in charge of Raith will be away to Ayr United this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.