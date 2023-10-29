Raith Rovers are handed Fife derby trip in Scottish Cup third round draw
Raith Rovers have been handed a tasty trip to East End Park in the Scottish Cup third round – just a day after scoring a last-gasp winner against the Pars on Championship duty.
By Ben Kearney
Published 29th Oct 2023, 19:59 GMT- 1 min read
Sam Stanton’s winner helped Ian Murray’s side rack up back-to-back 1-0 wins against Dunfermline Athletic over the weekend, and the sides will now meet again in the cup next month.
That tie is set to take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 25, subject to live broadcast selections.