Raith Rovers are handed Fife derby trip in Scottish Cup third round draw

Raith Rovers have been handed a tasty trip to East End Park in the Scottish Cup third round – just a day after scoring a last-gasp winner against the Pars on Championship duty.
By Ben Kearney
Published 29th Oct 2023, 19:59 GMT- 1 min read
(Photo: Fife Photo Agency)(Photo: Fife Photo Agency)
(Photo: Fife Photo Agency)

Sam Stanton’s winner helped Ian Murray’s side rack up back-to-back 1-0 wins against Dunfermline Athletic over the weekend, and the sides will now meet again in the cup next month.

That tie is set to take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 25, subject to live broadcast selections.

Last term, the Stark’s Park side exited the competition at the hands of Glasgow giants Rangers at Ibrox, having made it to the quarter-final stage in what was an impressive run.

