Raith Rovers are popping up to Kirkcaldy High Street

Raith captain Kyle Benedictus and Vicki Hutchison from Enlightenments (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

For the second year in a row the club have opened a pop-up shop in the Enlightenments community hub in the Merchant’s Quarter.

After proving to be a real success last year, Rovers merchandise is once again now on sale in the hub in the run-up to Christmas and through into January.

The move has been given the backing of club captain Kyle Benedictus, who said: “It's good for the fans to be able to come down here and I think it's good for the club to get involved with something like this.

“I've seen how much hard work the staff at Enlightenments put in. They're constantly doing different things and this worked well for us last year.

“As well as adults, there's lots of things for kids here so I think I'll be buying some for my wee one.”

The skipper is currently getting back to fitness after a hamstring injury which he says will probably rule him out of this weekend’s trip to play Queen of the South.

“I did some CrossFit training on it this week and it's not been sore so if I'm not back for this week then definitely next,” he said.

“I've been in the game a long time and I know it's not going to be easy to get back in the team.

“Tom Lang came in and did magnificently so I can't be a player who's going to expect just to walk back into the team.

“I thought he, Christophe Berrra and Jamie MacDonald were different class in the second half against Ayr.

“But I'm not going to sit and sulk, I need to work hard to get myself fit and try to do my best.

"It'll be a difficult game at Queens.

"I think we've had a better record away from home against them recently than we do here.

“Looking back at that game when they beat us in September I actually thought we started the game quite well, it was just one of those days.

“We won down in Dumfries twice last season so we know what we need to do.

“We're on a great run just now so we just take it one game at a time. It's the old cliche, but that's what you need to do.

“But we've got a good squad. I've been here six years now and I've never been part of a squad with so much quality.

"So I'll be helping the boys as much as I can and spurring them on until I get back in the team.”