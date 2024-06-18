John McGlynn's Falkirk side topped League One last season, finishing 16 points clear of second-placed Hamilton Accies (Pic by Michael Gillen)

PFA Scotland Manager of the Year John McGlynn reckons his former charges Raith Rovers are favourites to win this year’s Scottish Championship.

The 62-year-old Falkirk gaffer – who managed Raith in two spells between 2006 and 2012 and from 2018 to 2022 – was very impressed with Ian Murray’s team’s efforts in finishing second last term, just six points behind champions Dundee United, to qualify for the Premiership play-offs which saw them beat Partick Thistle before losing to Ross County.

And McGlynn, who led Falkirk to last season’s League One crown to earn promotion after the unbeaten Bairns recorded 27 wins and nine draws from their 36 league fixtures, reckons Falkirk and the eight other Championship teams will have their work cut out this time around against a Raith side who finished 14 points clear of third-placed Partick Thistle last term.

"Raith were second by a country mile last season, there was nobody near them,” McGlynn told the Fife Free Press.

"So if you were looking for a favourite, I would suspect that they would be favourites.

"They have made some good signings already, and with the money that they've got I've no doubt that they're going to make even more signings.

"They've had the extra play-off games that you get extra money from, they finished in second place which gets quite good prizemoney, which gives you a chance to go and entice better players to your football club.

"And that gives you a better chance to succeed.

"If you look across most of the leagues, the ones who are spending the most money are the ones who are at the top of it most of the time.”

With relegated Livingston joining Raith, Falkirk, Partick, Airdrieonians, Greenock Morton, Dunfermline Athletic, Ayr United, Queen’s Park and Hamilton Accies in Scotland’s second tier for 2024-25, the Championship looks set to be more cut throat than ever.

McGlynn said: "The assumption you hear from the pundits in particular is that because Dundee United, Dundee, Hearts, Hibs or Kilmarnock are not in the league this year it’s probably making it more open.

"The pundits are taking it that Livingston are not necessarily as big a threat as they may be hit more severely by not having the money from games against Celtic and Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen.

"Of course Livingston will have a parachute payment and they will get other money through UEFA. So they'll still have a bit of money but it's probably a bit more of a level playing field in the Championship this year.

"I think we can go up with confidence because we were invincible last season.

"We've got a lot of continuity in our squad, we've got virtually the same squad, we've just added one or two.

"So we've got a lot of good attributes within our squad, good players, good mentality.

"We know how we play, we've not got to get a lot of new players to play together, we've got a great team spirit and we're going up with a winning mentality because we've been used to winning games.

"That normally serves you well when you step up.

"I'm not the type of person that's going to say: 'We're going to win it'.

"But I think at the same time, before a ball's kicked, I think everyone should think they're going to win it.