Thirty years on from being part of the Raith Rovers squad which unforgettably won the league cup by beating Celtic 6-5 on penalties following a 2-2 final draw after extra time at Ibrox Stadium, the Kirkcaldy club’s assistant manager Colin Cameron has admitted it would be “unbelievable” if he could help Rovers also land this season’s Scottish Championship crown.

Colin Cameron has long affiliation to Raith Rovers

"Everybody knows that I'm a Kirkcaldy lad born and bred," Cameron told the Fife Free Press.

"So first of all to play for the club was massive for me and then to be part of a successful team was even better.

"To go full circle having finished my playing career and now into a coaching career, to emulate what I did at the club when I was playing by winning the Championship and getting into the Premier League would be unbelievable.

"But there's a long way to go and there's a lot more twists and turns in this league, believe me.

"You know how hard it is to play in this division so we're taking nothing for granted.

"We've done nothing so far. We've just got to maintain the standards that we've set this season and if we do that then hopefully it's going to be enough.”

Second-placed Raith, who are currently only below Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United on goal difference after last Saturday’s 2-1 home league defeat against Queen’s Park, have come on leaps and bounds this season following former owner John Sim's sale of his majority shareholding.

Rovers, who finished seventh in the league last term, moved quickly to significantly strengthen their playing squad last summer following the arrival of new club owners, spearheaded by CEO Andrew Barrowman and also including general manager Dean Mckenzie and local businessmen Colin Smart and Ruaridh Kilgour.

These men, working in tandem with the club’s newly installed first technical director John Potter, oversaw the signings of nine players last summer, with 10 departures including loanees.

Having ended well down the Scottish Championship standings last season with 43 points from their 36 games, a remarkable season so far has already seen Raith’s new-look squad eclipse that mark with 15 fixtures in the league campaign still remaining.

When asked if he was surprised by just how spectacularly Raith have done so far in 2023-24, 51-year-old Cameron added: "We had hopes of having a successful season for the group of players that the club and the manager had put together.

"And that successful season would require us to get into the play-offs. But to be in the position we're in, you've got to give the players 100% credit for it.

"Their attitude's been different class from the first day of pre-season right up to now and that's probably why we've not had too many disappointments.

"What we are achieveing doesn't just relate to what the players starting games are doing, we also look to the bench and the players that have come on have played a massive part.

"That's what's required for any team to have any kind of success.”