Cameron is delighted with three-year deal (Pic Tony Fimister)

This extension will see Ian Murray’s right-hand man remain alongside him until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Cameron said: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign an extension to my contract for another three seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead and hopefully continuing the progress we have made as a club this season into future seasons.”

A Rovers legend since his playing days, Cameron was originally appointed assistant boss in October 2022, reuniting with Murray after the pair worked together at Airdrieonians.

Micky is an inductee into Raith’s Hall of Fame, starting as a youth player in 1988 and going on to make 168 first team appearances for the Kirkcaldy side between 1990 and 1996.

He signed his new contract sporting one of the first Rovers kits he wore as a player, the 1990/91 Spall shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He scored 42 goals for the club, with his most famous contribution probably a hat-trick against Kilmarnock en route to Rovers winning the Coca Cola Cup in 1994, beating Celtic in the final.

He then joined Hearts and Wolverhampton Wanderers (during which time he won 28 Scotland caps).

Later in his career, Micky played for a number of clubs in England and Scotland before going on to manage Cowdenbeath and Berwick before his stint at Airdrieonians.