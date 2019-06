Raith Rovers are in the process of signing a new defender subject to international clearance.

John McGlynn is hoping to secure the unnamed Frenchman, currently on trial with the Kirkcaldy club, as he looks to replace Euan Murray, who was sold to Dunfermline for a modest five-figure fee last week.

Rovers are currently awaiting international clearance for the young centre-back, who has impressed during preseason training and has been described as "strong and quick" by sources within the club.