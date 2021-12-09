Raith Rovers award winner Ross sets target for season

Ethan Ross with his Championship Player of the Month trophy. (Pic: Tony Fimister)

The 20-year-old, who left Aberdeen to return to Stark’s Park for a second spell in October, hit four goals last month as the team went on a run of form that sees them having gone 14 games without a defeat, reaching the fourth round of the Scottish Cup and the semi-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy in the process.

He scored twice against Hamilton, once against Morton and hit a late winner in the Scottish Cup at Falkirk as well as turning in a string of impressive displays.

He admits to being in the best form of his career and has set himself some personal targets for the remainder of the season.

“I want to get into double figures for each of goals and assists,” he said, “I feel like I am well on the way to doing that.

“Playing in the position I do, I know that I need to be providing end product.

“The past month was brilliant for that.

“Everything has clicked. I’m getting into the right positions but I’m now making the right decisions.

“That also comes from maturing. I’ve had another season under my belt and I feel like I have grown as a player.

“I play my best football when I have a smile on my face and I’ve not stopped smiling since I came back!”

Ross now aims to keep smiling this weekend when Raith play fellow promotion hopefuls Kilmarnock in the Championship’s match of the day at Stark's Park.

"It’s a massive game,” he says, “it’s second v third.

"We know that if we can put on the performance that we’re capable of we can come away from the match with three points.

“Depending on the result in the Inverness Caley game we could go top of the table

“Everyone is pulling together to try and get the result and we’re not fearing anything.

“This league is really tight and any team can beat any other team.

“I know there’s a split in points but It’s really competitive and it’s a great league to be part of.