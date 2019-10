Rovers fans will be making the long trip North to Peterhead this Saturday for their latest Ladbrokes League 1 fxiture.

But how does that trip rank in distance against all their other fixtures this season? Here are all nine of them ranked from shortest to furthest.

1. East Fife Bayview - 10.6 miles Buy a Photo

2. Falkirk The Falkirk Stadium - 29.5 miles Johnston Press Johnston Press Buy a Photo

3. Clyde Broadwood Stadium - 41.1 miles Buy a Photo

4. Forfar Athletic Station Park - 45.5 miles Buy a Photo

View more