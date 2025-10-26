Raith Rovers back in top half of table after ending three-match losing streak

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson after watching his side win 2-0 at home to Partick Thistle at Kirkcaldy’s Stark’s Park on Saturday (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers ended a three-game losing streak by beating Partick Thistle 2-0 at home on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was the Kirkcaldy club’s fourth 2-0 scoreline on the bounce but the first of them in their favour and only Partick’s second league loss of the season, the other, by 5-1 away to table-toppers St Johnstone, having been back at the beginning of August.

Manager Barry Robson’s hosts secured that first victory since September thanks to goals past on-loan Celtic goalkeeper Josh Clarke from Dylan Easton, one of three forwards deployed in a four-three-three formation, on 55 minutes and defender Paul Hanlon 12 minutes later in front of a crowd of 3,776 at Stark’s Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s result, a dozen fixtures into the season, leaves gaffer Mark Wilson’s Partick second in football’s William Hill Championship, on 24 points, and lifts Rovers into the top half of the table, up one place to fifth, on 17, only a point shy of the division’s play-off places, edging past Fife rivals Dunfermline Athletic, now down to sixth, on 15, after losing 3-2 away to Ross County at the weekend.

Raith Rovers’ Paul McMullan going up against Partick Thistle’s Oisin Smyth during the Fifers’ 2-0 win at home to the Glaswegians at Kirkcaldy’s Stark’s Park on Saturday (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

Next up for Raith are matches against the championship’s bottom three sides, beginning with a visit from eighth-placed Greenock Morton this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

That’s followed by a trip to Glasgow to take on second-from-bottom Queen’s Park seven days later and a visit from basement side Airdrieonians the Saturday after that.

Welcoming that long-awaited return to winning ways, Robson told Raith TV afterwards: “We played some decent stuff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We looked dangerous. I thought we played some really good stuff for the first 30 minutes, if not as free-flowing as we have been at times.

Paul Hanlon in possession for Raith Rovers during their 2-0 win at home to Partick Thistle at Kirkcaldy’s Stark’s Park on Saturday (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

“We came out really well and fast for the second half and got our goals. For the last 15 minutes, they tried to come at us but never really threatened us.

“We played smart football at the end and we sat there and just tried to make sure we got the three points.

“It was an important win for us. The boys always work so hard for their club and the fans, so we’re happy with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve taken a few punches over the last couple of weeks, and that can happen in football, but there was a strength in our mentality there to go out and win.

Raith Rovers’ Darragh O’Connor going up against Partick Thistle’s Tony Watt during the Fifers’ 2-0 William Hill Championship win at home to the Glaswegians at Kirkcaldy’s Stark’s Park on Saturday (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

“All in all, it was a good performance.

“We’ve got some really good games coming up and we need to try and put some more points on the board.

“This season we started well and we were right up there and then we hit a wee bad spell for two or three weeks.

“We need to keep our heads down and we need to try to keep winning as many games as we can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raith Rovers players celebrating scoring during their 2-0 win at home to Partick Thistle at Kirkcaldy’s Stark’s Park on Saturday

Explaining his change of formation, the 46-year-old added: “We’ve flipped systems a lot this season and people haven’t really noticed, but it’s about habits as much as systems.

“The important part was dealing with their wide players. They’re probably the two best in the league, so we wanted to have two full-backs close to them all the time and we managed to do that. That worked for us, trying to keep them quiet. We do mix it up at times.

“Our players deserved to win the game.”