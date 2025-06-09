Raith Rovers back Rowe to be sensational new signing
The 23-year-old defender impressed to such an extent when playing 43 times – scoring seven goals and providing one assist – for Boston United in the 2024-2025 National League campaign that he landed The Pilgrims’ Players’ Player of the Year for the season.
And his new club Raith are optimistic that the Nuneaton-born player will be a tremendous asset to them during the upcoming 2025-2026 William Hill Championship campaign.
Rovers posted online: "Raith Rovers Football Club is delighted to confirm our first new signing of the summer, Jai Rowe on a two-year deal.
“Jai is a versatile and highly regarded right-back, joining Rovers following a fantastic personal campaign with Boston United, featuring in all 55 competitive fixtures across league and cup competitions and scoring nine goals.
"His consistency and quality were recognised as he was voted Boston United’s Players’ Player of the Year for the season.
"Standing at 5ft 11in, Jai has been identified to bring both solidity and flexibility to our back line.
"As well as a strong presence defensively, the 23-year-old is known for his attacking threat.
"Comfortable across various defensive roles, he began his senior career with Barwell before rising through the ranks at Scunthorpe United, where he made almost 100 appearances in both the EFL and National League.
"He made his professional debut in League Two at just 18 years old.
“After a short stint with Aldershot Town, Jai then joined Boston United in October 2023 and quickly became a vital player in their starting eleven.
"His performances played a pivotal role in Boston’s successful promotion campaign, and he was rewarded with a new contract in July 2024.
"Jai’s arrival marks an exciting step in Barry Robson’s squad-building plans, as the Rovers prepare for the new season with renewed ambition and momentum.
"Everyone at Raith Rovers warmly welcomes Jai to Scotland and the club, and looks forward to seeing him in action at Stark’s Park.”
