Raith Rovers: Barry Robson assesses nightmare week of injuries to key men

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson is currently without crocked quintet Lewis Vaughan, Richard Chin, Shaun Byrne, Callum Fordyce and Lewis Stevenson (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

After enduring the severe frustration of conceding an injury-time equaliser in last Saturday’s 1-1 William Hill Championship draw at home to Greenock Morton, Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson has discussed a nightmare week which has seen serious injuries sustained by key men Shaun Byrne, Callum Fordyce and Lewis Stevenson.

Robson, whose team had led 1-0 to a Jack Hamilton goal last weekend before dropping two points after a last gasp leveller by Morton’s Kris Moore, told Raith TV: "We had lost Shaun Byrne who had been struggling all week so we have had to send him away for an injection.

"Shaun has been struggling along with a back problem for a good while.

"To be fair to Shaun he’s been trying to play the games for us and we’ve had to take him out. Now we’re going to have to get it fixed.

"Lewis (Stevenson) hurt his hamstring at half-time against Morton (when he was replaced by Ewan Wilson) and big Callum Fordyce had a really bad one in training the other day.

"He went for a header and he went into one of the advertising boards and hurt his shoulder so he’s going to be out for a good few months.

"It’s all happened in a week where you’ve had these injuries but the pleasing factor for me is when you see Paul (Nsio) who’s come in and done really well which was a positive, Darragh (O’Connor) has come in and done really well.

"That’s what the players are here for.

"We’re light, we couldn’t fill the bench on Saturday but listen, we’ve got some good players there and players that will go and win games for us.

“It’s not been a great week. It’s been hard. We’ve had Vaughany (Lewis Vaughan) and Richard (Chin) already out and they’re ones that we miss at the moment, it’s really tough.

"But we’re missing a lot now.”

Looking back on letting Dougie Imrie’s visitors back into the Stark’s Park contest at the death, Robson added: “When you go through a season like we are, they’re the ones that annoy you most.

"It was a difficult game, difficult day.

"For me, when you get the goal up you must get over the line and win the game in the tough conditions.”

When asked what his message to Raith supporters was after a result which left his side sixth in the Championship with 18 points from 13 matches – although only below fourth-placed Dunfermline Athletic and fifth-placed Ayr United on goal difference - Robson added: “I think we had a bad run there in the three games and I think we came back with a win and a draw which should have been two wins.

"I think we’ve shown a strength of character as a team to come back.

"We’re still up there in the league. There’s a long season to go.

"Us as a team, we work extremely hard and we are extremely organised.

"And that flow will come again once we can get into a rhythm a wee bit more.

"We’ve got some good players at the club and the fans have been great, they back us.

"They are terrific with the players. They know how hard they’re working."

Looking ahead to Raith’s next league fixture, away to second bottom Queen’s Park this Saturday in a 3pm kick-off, Robson added: “We’re looking forward to the next game.

"Obviously it’s going to be a tough game but a game that we’re going to attack and hopefully go and win it.”

Providing an update on Callum Fordyce’s injury situation, Rovers posted online this week: “We can unfortunately confirm that Callum Fordyce picked up a shoulder injury in training this week and will require surgery.

"He’ll meet a specialist soon to get a clearer idea of his recovery timeframe.

"We’re all behind you, Dycey.”