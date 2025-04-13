Raith Rovers' Barry Robson assesses play-off hopes after Airdrieonians draw

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson shakes hands with Airdrieonians' Adam Frizzell post match (Pic by Craig Brown/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson doesn’t think Saturday’s 1-1 home William Hill Championship draw against Airdrieonians was a missed opportunity in the premiership play-off race.

Robson, 46, was speaking after his side’s result – coupled with rivals Partick Thistle’s 2-1 home defeat to Hamilton Accies – left fifth-placed Raith two points behind the Jags and the final play-off spot with three league games to go.

"It’s not a chance that’s slipped away,” Robson told Raith TV. “Not a chance.

"There’s no way that’s slipped away from us for play-offs.

Raith Rovers' Jamie Gullan celebrates after making it 1-1

"We are two points behind, we’ve got three games to go and we believe.

"And the players believe.

"If we get the fans behind us we’ve got every chance of getting there.

"We’ve been very good in recent weeks. I think everybody sees that, I think the teams in the league see that.

The Airdrieonians team celebrate Chris Mochrie's goal

"I think since we’ve come in we’re second or third in the league for every stat, which is really pleasing.

"And we’ve still got a chance and opportunity to get there. The players have been very good but we just need that wee bit more.

"If we get that wee bit more, we’ve got a chance.”

Last weekend’s encounter at a sun kissed Stark’s Park saw Rovers – watched by a 3,898 crowd including ex-Prime Minister Gordon Brown – go behind after 19 minutes to a goal by the visitors’ Chris Mochrie.

Raith's Josh Mullin and Dylan Easton with Airdrie's Adam Frizzell

But the Kirkcaldy outfit earned their point courtesy of Jamie Gullan’s 41st-minute equaliser, before improving their performance after the break as the strenuous training sessions under Robson seemed to bear fruit in the Fife heat.

And Robson lauded his players for their fine second half display against the Diamonds.

“I’m actually proud of the players,” he said. “I’m proud of the fans. The atmosphere they brought to the game today.

"I thought first half we performed OK but we were maybe a wee bit short of where we wanted to be.

Jamie Gullan equalises for Raith Rovers v Airdrieonians

"We were winning balls in good areas, passing, but it was just that final pass.

"And then second half we came out, tweaked a few things and it was just chance after chance.

"The fans were trying to sook the ball in. The intensity we played at was massive.

"I think Airdrie had three players going down with cramp, hamstring and groin problems because they couldn’t live with us.

"That’s the way we want to play. And if it had been a boxing match it might have got stopped.

"It’s hard to be hard on the players when they give you that much.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown watching his beloved Raith Rovers

"There are times when you miss chances.

"But I want to keep creating the chances and keep believing that we’re going to score because that game today is as good a performance as you’ll see.”

Rovers continue their league campaign at leaders Falkirk this Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

The final two matches of the 2024-’25 season will see Robson’s team host Greenock Morton on Saturday, April 26 before visiting Queen’s Park on Friday, May 2.