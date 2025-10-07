Raith Rovers: Barry Robson delighted at another international call-up for Richard Chin
The camp started on Monday and will see Malaysia play a double header against Laos on Thursday and at home next Tuesday.
Raith manager Barry Robson told the Fife Free Press: “We're so pleased and proud of Chinny for getting his call-up.
"I think when he first came in and we saw him the first week or two of training, we could see all the good things in him, but we thought he could take a while to get where wanted. But he was so good.
"It's not always about coaching and talking to players. It's about building a session that makes him better.
“So Richard came on a lot quicker. We got him stronger, quicker and fitter.”
Chin, 22, will miss Raith’s home game against Ayr United this Saturday.