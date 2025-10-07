Raith Rovers: Barry Robson delighted at another international call-up for Richard Chin

Richard Chin in action for Raith (Pic Ross MacDonald/SNS)

After making his international debut for Malaysia as a substitute in the 1-0 home friendly win over Palestine on September 8, Raith Rovers’ Richard Chin has earned a spot in Peter Cklamovski’s 29-man AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The camp started on Monday and will see Malaysia play a double header against Laos on Thursday and at home next Tuesday.

Raith manager Barry Robson told the Fife Free Press: “We're so pleased and proud of Chinny for getting his call-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think when he first came in and we saw him the first week or two of training, we could see all the good things in him, but we thought he could take a while to get where wanted. But he was so good.

"It's not always about coaching and talking to players. It's about building a session that makes him better.

“So Richard came on a lot quicker. We got him stronger, quicker and fitter.”

Chin, 22, will miss Raith’s home game against Ayr United this Saturday.